UW: Badger teammates make sure Hallman keeps his chin up

Ricardo Hallman needed a hug.

The fourth quarter and both overtimes of Saturday’s 34-28 loss at Michigan State weren’t kind to the University of Wisconsin cornerback. Hallman, a redshirt freshman, was flagged for pass interference to extend a Spartans drive in the fourth quarter and was beaten in single coverage for a go-ahead score later that series. He made a coverage mistake to allow a touchdown on the first play of overtime and again lost a one-on-one situation on Michigan State’s winning play in double overtime.

Hallman had a host of teammates and coaches willing to step in when he needed support.

“I think when it first happens, it’s like the world is crashing down,” Hallman said. “‘Oh, this is my fault,’ and everything.

“It was crazy, very emotional. I put a lot of blame on myself because any time the last play happens on you, you kind of assess the blame to yourself. But just my teammates, overwhelming me with love, just telling me, 'Oh, it's not your fault, everybody had their mistakes, you played a great game, don't be worried.' My coaches still giving me that confidence. It just helped me to feel good after being emotional as I was just helped me have that confidence in myself still.”

UW (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) has leaned on Hallman throughout the season to start at cornerback as the position dealt with injuries to seniors Justin Clark and Alexander Smith. He’s answered the call, starting all seven games and playing well before the late-game meltdown, a sequence of plays Hallman called humbling. UW interim coach Jim Leonhard before the Michigan State game pointed to Hallman as an example of why programs have to allow young players to develop and earn playing time even when transfer options become available at their positions.

What hurt the most for Hallman and sunk in even more after reviewing the game Sunday was that he was in good coverage in both cases he lost battles in the end zone. A slight adjustment potentially would’ve saved a touchdown.

“On all those plays, I knew I was close,” Hallman said. “But it was just like, I would have put that hand a little higher, I would have done that, I would have been more aggressive here. It just like certain things that I wish I could get back.

“That's the most frustrating part, just realizing after you see it more often, like, 'Dang, I was right there. I could have just put my hand there.'"

Hallman was visibly upset on the field after the final play, a 27-yard pass that MSU senior Jayden Reed caught over him. That play came three defensive snaps after Hallman was fooled by a trick play and let his man, Keon Coleman, go downfield uncovered. Coleman caught a pass from Reed for a touchdown.

It took a while for those emotions to settle down once he got to the locker room, Hallman said. The guidance of teammates like senior cornerback Smith, junior linebacker Nick Herbig and redshirt sophomore cornerback Max Lofy stuck with him.

“At our position, I feel like the only people who don't get scored on, don't give up touchdowns are people who don't play, so it's gonna happen,” Smith said Monday. “It happened young in his career, and I think it's only gonna build him and make him stronger as a player later on in his career.

Added Lofy: “It was good coverage (on the final play). They made a play. We didn't really make the play, but seeing him down like that, you just got pick him up and love him. Telling him like, 'Yo, we love you, still ride for you.'

“I’d still put him out, I wouldn't even hesitate to put him back out there. I trust him through and through. Not even an ounce of hesitation to help him understand that he's still a dog.”

Leonhard’s belief in Hallman hasn’t wavered. He said after the game that Hallman has played better and he’ll play better in the future, and he added to that thought Monday by saying Hallman’s ability to accept direct criticism will help him grow as a player.

“Being open, being honest, critiquing hard when you need to, but loving them up when they need that,” Leonhard said. “Guys like Ricardo, they want to come in on Sunday and go, what can I do better? That's the No. 1 thing about a lot of our players. They want the criticism, they want that hard coaching.”

Hallman said he isn’t allowing the end of the Michigan State to carry more weight than it should.

“My confidence is still high,” Hallman said. “I know these coaches still trust in me, I know my teammates still trust in me. I’m not going to let these plays define me because I know what I can do.”

Hallman likely will get plenty of chances to put the past behind him Saturday against Purdue. UW’s homecoming matchup with the Boilermakers (5-2, 3-1) pits the secondary against an offense that’s averaging 50 passing attempts per game against Power Five conference opponents.

Knowing he’ll have chances for big plays and likely a shot at guarding Charlie Jones, one of the top receivers in the Big Ten this season, gives Hallman all the motivation he needs.

“It just gives me a lot of confidence like, hey, another week, don't worry about it, you got another week to do what you do, do what you love, and just play ball,” he said. “And hopefully dominate your matchup and dominate these receivers.”