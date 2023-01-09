UW: Ashcraft to add size, versatility at tight end

A couple weeks after signing with the University of Wisconsin football team, Tucker Ashcraft admitted “it feels pretty good” to have his college destination solidified and a busy chapter of his football journey closed. He already hones in on what’s ahead.

“Now I can just worry about getting better physically, mentally. Just get more athletic and faster,” Ashcraft said. “I don't have to worry about all of these recruiting trips and spending time at other places so it feels really nice.”

The Badgers announced Ashcraft, who played for O’Dea High School in Seattle, as one of their 14 scholarship signees for their 2023 class during the early signing period in December. He is currently the lone tight end for this recruiting cycle as well.

Here are five things to know about Ashcraft, his recruiting journey to Madison, and what could lie ahead at UW.

The recruiting journey picks up later on

All four recruiting services — 247Sports, ESPN, On3 and Rivals — designate Ashcraft as a three-star tight end. He previously announced FBS offers from Air Force, Colorado and Michigan State, but his recruiting journey began with other programs.

“It started with smaller FCS schools, so Big Sky (Conference) schools,” Ashcraft said. “Then after my junior year I think that gave me a positive outlook on how things were gonna go, and I knew I needed to improve my senior year, and I did that. And a lot of other options opened up, so it was good. It’s been a good journey.”

Ashcraft also tweeted that he received FCS offers from Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State and Northern Arizona. O’Dea football coach Monte Kohler realized the tight end could be a Division I athlete near the end of Ashcraft’s sophomore year.

“He was a basketball player freshman year, and then sophomore year — sophomore year was that COVID season — and so we didn't really get a great look with him, all those kinds of things,” Kohler said. “But he was a wide receiver, and halfway through his sophomore year, we moved him to tight end and he had a phenomenal junior year.

“But halfway through his sophomore year, we made that change. Junior year, he still kind of thought of himself as a basketball player maybe, a little bit. Then after his junior year, he just blossomed in the weight room, realized how good he could be. ... He went from 215 to 235 (pounds) and has really turned into a heck of a football player.”

A previous Pac-12 commit

Ashcraft previously announced his commitment to Colorado in April of 2022 in a since-deleted tweet. The recruit said the Buffaloes were among the first Pac-12 Conference schools to connect and offer him, and he developed a relationship with previous tight ends coach Clay Patterson.

Colorado started the season 0-5, however, and the athletic department fired coach Karl Dorrell on the same day UW fired coach Paul Chryst.

“So the coaching changed and when that happened, no one reached out to me from Deion’s (Sanders) staff,” Ashcraft said, “and I made the choice just to open up my recruiting because I was already on the way out so it was just the right thing to do.”

Ashcraft tweeted that he decommitted from Colorado Dec. 5.

How Wisconsin came into the fold

The previous UW staff entered the picture after Ashcraft received an offer from Michigan State, which he announced via Twitter Oct. 27. Then-director of recruiting Mickey Turner, himself a former tight ends coach for the Badgers from 2015-21, was his main contact.

New UW football coach Luke Fickell and his staff continued to recruit Ashcraft, and the Seattle native decided to come to Madison for an official visit Dec. 9-11.

“First off, what made me take (the visit) was Wisconsin has a good history of football,” Ashcraft said, who received an offer from the Badgers on his trip. “They have produced a bunch of great tight ends. It’s a great place, cool town, good education. They checked all the boxes from a viewer standpoint. So then all I do is go visit and when I was there, I really just fell in love with the campus. I actually liked the cold, so I didn't mind it at all when it was snowing.

“Madison is bigger than I thought. The culture there is really nice. I got to hang out with some of the tight ends and they're a pleasure to talk to. And really just coach Fickell and (offensive coordinator) Phil Longo that sealed the deal.”

What stood out the most to Ashcraft was how genuine Fickell was, the amount of care he takes in developing players, and who he brought to UW with him, stating Brady Collins by name. Collins previously held director of football sports performance at Cincinnati during Fickell’s tenure with the Bearcats, and Lee Newspapers previously confirmed Collins will run UW’s strength and conditioning program.

Ashcraft tweeted his verbal commitment to UW Dec. 13 and the program announced him as part of its 2023 class on Dec. 21.

How Ashcraft has been used in high school

Ashcraft described O’Dea’s offense as a pistol, I-formation scheme where the Fighting Irish like to run the ball and he was utilized on the line as a tight end. Kohler said the offense play with a tight end each snap and have two backs in the game 95% of the time.

Ashcraft caught 17 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns during his junior year, according to Kohler. Ashcraft followed that up with 19 receptions for 335 yards and four touchdowns as a senior in 2022.

“So he was our leading pass catcher, but he probably was our best blocker up front too this season,” Kohler said of one of his captains. “So we’re a traditional I-back team, play action, so that's where we kind of used him was on the play-action game and big catches.

“And like I said, he was the one place all season where we can win in the run game. Just phenomenal (at) inline tight end. He was phenomenal in his ability to block.”

What he could bring to UW

UW listed Ashcraft at 6-foot-5 and 218 pounds in December, though the signee said he weighs about 235 pounds as of Thursday. He will not enroll early but will join the program during the summer.

“I think he’s a big-time tight end,” Kohler said. “He's an athlete. He's gonna carry 40 more pounds. He’s gonna be a great inline tight end where he can block and play the play-action game. Obviously, he's athletic enough where he can split out and do some of the things that some of the big guys do and create mismatches.

“He’s got a tremendous catch radius, and like I said, he played basketball. Last year, he played lacrosse. He's athletic. I think he’s gifted that way where he can do some things. They can split him out and put him on the line and not lose a whole heck of a lot.”