UW announces fans will not be allowed for basketball, hockey games

Wisconsin men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s hockey home games will be played this season without fans in the stands for an indefinite period of time, UW Athletics announced Wednesday.
Similar to the approach Wisconsin Athletics is taking with Camp Randall Stadium, fans will not be allowed into the Kohl Center for basketball or LaBahn Arena for hockey due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UW had announced earlier in the fall that there would be no season tickets for basketball or hockey this season and season ticket holders have already been refunded or are in the process of being refunded.
The Badger men’s hockey team opens its season at Notre Dame this weekend before returning home to host Michigan on Nov. 19-20 at LaBahn Arena. The top-ranked UW women’s hockey team begins its season with two series on the road (at Ohio State on Nov. 27-28 and at Minnesota on Dec. 4-5) before making its home debut against Minnesota-Duluth on Dec. 11-12.
College basketball
Wisconsin men’s basketball head coach Greg Gard announced that high school seniors Chucky Hepburn, Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors have signed a national letter of intent to attend the University of Wisconsin. The trio of ESPN four-star recruits will join the Badger men’s basketball roster beginning with the 2021-22 season.
“We are really excited to welcome Chris, Chucky and Matthew into the Badger Family,” Gard said of Wisconsin’s 2021 Signing Class. “All three of these young men identified that Wisconsin was where they wanted to be early in the process and never wavered. In fact, they formed a bond with each other as Badgers long before making it official. They will each be an excellent fit for our program, both on and off the court, and we look forward to the opportunity to work with them beginning next summer.”
An ESPN four-star recruit, the 6-foot-1 Hepburn comes to Wisconsin as the 20th-ranked point guard in the nation. A native of Bellevue, Nebraska, Hepburn was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020 after leading Bellevue West to a record of 21-3 and the Class A state championship. He averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game as a junior.
Hodges, another ESPN four-star commit, was named Mid-Suburban League West Player of the Year after leading Schaumburg to a 25-7 record, winning the MSL championship and advancing to the Regional Finals. He earned Second-Team Class 4A All-State honors with the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, while also being named a unanimous MSL all-conference honoree and a unanimous all-area selection. The 6-foot-9 power forward averaged 15.5 points (69.8% FG shooting), 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game last season.
Mors, a consensus top-150 recruit, enters his senior season as the rare four-time all-state selection and reigning back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year in South Dakota. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 51.4% from the field in leading Yankton to the No. 1 seed in the state playoffs before the season was ended prematurely.
Baseball
By the time Kevin Cash pulled Tampa Bay ace Blake Snell from the last game of the World Series, he had already been voted Manager of the Year in the American League.
Even if he ended up losing the biggest prize.
It was a Sunshine State sweep for skippers, with Miami’s Don Mattingly winning NL Manager of the Year and Cash receiving the AL award.
Long regarded as one of baseball’s brightest young minds, Cash guided the thrifty Rays to an AL-best 40-20 record during the pandemic-shortened season. But he was roundly criticized for pulling a dominant Snell in the sixth inning of the decisive Game 6 of the Fall Classic against the champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
After Snell exited, the Dodgers rallied against Nick Anderson and went on to a 3-1 victory. Cash said he has had multiple conversations with many people within the game since the loss and has received a lot of positive support.
Voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America concluded before the beginning of the playoffs. Rick Renteria, let go by the Chicago White Sox after the team made the postseason for the first time since 2008, finished second in the AL, followed by Toronto’s Charlie Montoyo.
Mattingly led the Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003 despite dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that paused their season and ravaged the roster.
The Marlins’ 31-29 record was Mattingly’s first winning season in his fifth year with the club. The former New York Yankees first baseman and captain had a winning record in each of his five seasons as manager of the Dodgers.
Mattingly, the first Manager of the Year for the Marlins since Joe Girardi in 2006, was the AL MVP in 1985. He became the fifth person to win both MVP and Manager of the Year.
College football
A surge in players testing positive for the coronavirus forced the Maryland football program on Wednesday to suspend all activities. The university also said that Saturday’s game against No. 3 Ohio State would be canceled and not rescheduled.
The school announced that eight players tested positive for COVID-19 over the past seven days. That number influenced athletic director Damon Evans and president Darryll Pines to make the decision to stop all team-related activities following the recommendation of university health officials and in consultation with officials from the Big Ten.
