 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW FOOTBALL

UW: An injury blow dealt prior to season opener

  • 0

MADISON — Wisconsin’s quarterback depth has taken a hit heading into the 18th-ranked Badgers’ season opener.

Chase Wolf h/s

Wolf

Backup quarterback Chase Wolf has injured his right leg and is out for an indefinite length of time. That leaves starter Graham Mertz as the only available Wisconsin quarterback who has taken a snap in a college game.

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said the injury happened last week and indicated he doesn’t know how much time Wolf will miss. The Badgers open their season Saturday by hosting Football Championship Subdivision program Illinois State.

“Just offering up all my prayers to him,” Mertz said Monday. “He’s in surgery probably here in a little bit. Obviously, you never want to see your buddy go down.”

Wisconsin’s remaining quarterbacks behind Mertz are redshirt freshman Deacon Hill and true freshmen Myles Burkett and Marshall Howe. Burkett was on campus for spring practice.

People are also reading…

“I couldn’t sit here right now and tell you who’s further ahead or not,” Chryst said.

Chryst did note that Hill “certainly has had more overall reps.”

Wolf was 15 of 25 for 155 yards with four interceptions and two touchdown passes over the last three seasons. He went 8 of 16 for 124 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown last season, and he played most of the second half of a loss to Michigan after Mertz was injured.

“You feel terrible for him because I really liked what he was doing in camp,” Chryst said. “The one thing I know is Chase will stay in it. When he can get back, he’ll be ready to go.”

Mertz said the lack of experience behind him won’t impact his approach on the field.

“It doesn’t affect any how I play,” Mertz said. “I don’t think it should.”

Mertz completed 59.5% of his passes for 1,958 yards with 11 interceptions and 10 touchdown passes last season. He owns a 13-7 career record as a starter.

In the 13 wins, Mertz has thrown 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions. In the seven losses, he has thrown 12 interceptions and three touchdown passes.

“You’re seeing a guy that’s gone through all that and has found a way to keep coming out the other end,” Chryst said. “If you can do that and learn from it, that’s a good thing. I’ve loved the way he’s approached that.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parents of slain Racine cop appear in ad attacking Evers

Parents of slain Racine cop appear in ad attacking Evers

When a gunman shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland three years ago, Gov. Tony Evers called Hetland a hero and ordered flags flown at half-staff statewide in a show of respect. But bills vetoed by the governor and other actions of his have led Hetlands' family to believe Evers' words were hollow. Hetland's parents are ripping the governor in a political advertisement that invokes their son's memory on behalf of Republicans trying to defeat Evers.

This Racine high school requires students keep their cellphones locked away

This Racine high school requires students keep their cellphones locked away

“We’ve seen a dramatic reduction in our online harassment (reports), our online bullying, online drama between students,” said St. Catherine’s High School Principal Mike Arendt. “We’ve had a dramatic increase in engagement. We’ve had a dramatic increase in our academic achievement since we implemented this just prior to the start of second semester last year (the 2021-22 school year). Our failure rates are down.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News