UW: Alvarez moving up retirement plans

“I was worn out. I just felt beat down then,” he told the State Journal in October.

But Alvarez was a member of multiple committees that helped bring back football after doctors devised a plan to test players and coaches daily. Even with precautions, UW and other Big Ten teams ran into myriad COVID-19 issues this season.

The Badgers still are managing COVID-19 cancellations, with the volleyball program taking a pause in their spring season due to the virus and multiple opponents canceling games.

According to State Journal sources, Alvarez has been contemplating retirement for some time but the timing of his decision was influenced by two key factors. First, the end of the playing career of his grandson, UW tight end Jake Ferguson, who announced he was returning for his senior year with the program in 2021. The second was his desire not to leave the program in difficult circumstances financially or otherwise relating to COVID-19. Vaccine distribution is ramping up in Wisconsin and the Badgers are planning on having venues full of fans at next year's events.

UW hired Alvarez — who was entering his 14th season as the Badgers football coach — as its athletic director in April 2004, with Alvarez replacing longtime AD Pat Richter, the man who hired Alvarez as the football coach in 1990.