UW: Allen denies contact with other schools

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Braelon Allen wasn’t discussing his second-worst performance of the season or the Badgers' inefficient offense for the vast majority of his time with reporters after Saturday's loss.

Allen ran for 40 yards on 17 carries during the University of Wisconsin football team's 24-10 loss to Iowa, but he mostly answered questions regarding online rumors that surfaced earlier this week regarding a potential transfer. The rumors started after he followed Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart and Southern Cal running backs coach Kiel McDonald.

The sophomore back initially spoke about those rumors Friday afternoon during “The Drew and KB Show’ on Milwaukee's 97.3 The Game.

"The only thing I can really say for me is On, Wisconsin," Allen said. "As long as coach (Jim) Leonhard is here, this is where I'll be."

He further addressed questions Saturday, denying he made contact with any schools, including the Big Ten East program.

“I would say, no, I honestly haven't had any contact with Michigan,” Allen said. “And that's the honest truth.”

The Fond du Lac native acknowledged that he has a friend who plays wide receiver for the Wolverines who he has known since high school. He said they keep in contact on a regular basis. He also said he never has spoken with Michigan running back Donovan Edwards "in my life."

Allen expressed surprise that the rumors surfaced, recalling how he found out about the outside chatter from “an old friend.”

“I had to talk to the guys a little bit and just tell them it’s not true,” Allen said. “I'm focused on you guys. I'm focused on the guys in this room. I love all you guys, and I'm gonna play for you till the end of the year.”

UW interim coach Jim Leonhard also addressed the rumors after Saturday's game.

“Unfortunately, we have to recruit our own team every day right now,” Leonhard said. “I would never accuse any teams of tampering with your players, but teams are tampering with other people's players, and it's unfortunate to see where it's at. But I have to continue to show a clear vision.

“I've mentioned it a number of times. The uncertainty is going to cause people to look and see what the best decisions for their future are, and we have to be real about that as coaches. And that's why we have these conversations almost daily with our team about where we're going, what the plan is and how we're going to get there.

“That's all we can do at this point, and like I said, it's unfortunate that a kid has to address that with the media when it's not supposed to be real, right? But obviously it is.”

Allen has rushed for 1,029 yards and 10 touchdowns this season while dealing with multiple roadblocks. That includes the firing of coach Paul Chryst last month and battling a "lingering shoulder issue" suffered against Purdue in late October.

The All-Big Ten back took to Twitter after the game with another message.

"I love my teammates, I love our coaches, and I love us against anybody when we’re playing our best football," Allen said. "Truth is I need to be better, and I need to learn how to better help my brothers play to our standard consistently. We WILL finish strong. #OnWisconsin"