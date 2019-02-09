ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A win Saturday afternoon would have put the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team squarely in the middle of the Big Ten title race heading into the final four weeks of the regular season.
Instead, the Badgers were left lamenting a missed opportunity. And within that missed opportunity were too many squandered scoring chances to count.
The result, a 61-52 loss to No. 7 Michigan at Crisler Arena, left the No. 19 Badgers with some major work to do in their pursuit of a championship.
The loss dropped UW into a tie for fourth-place in the standings, two games behind the first-place Wolverines (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) with seven games remaining in the regular season.
That’s not insurmountable, by any means, but it makes UW’s road to the top that much more difficult. Not that the Badgers can spend much time dwelling on this defeat with Michigan State coming to the Kohl Center on Tuesday.
“A win today would have (made it) a lot easier going forward,” UW senior center Ethan Happ said. “That puts Michigan State at almost a must-win for the Big Ten championship because you saw how good Michigan is. It looks like they’re not going to lose a lot more.”
Junior guard Charles Matthews scored 16 of his 18 points after halftime to help Michigan avoid a second loss in three weeks to UW (17-7, 9-4). Junior forward Jon Teske matched his career high with 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Wolverines stretched their home winning streak to 21 games, a run that includes a 15-0 mark this season.
When they knocked off the previously unbeaten Wolverines 64-54 on Jan. 19 at the Kohl Center, the Badgers closed the game with a 7-0 run over the final 51.2 seconds. This time, it was Michigan who landed the final punch by outscoring UW 10-2 over the final 3:53.
“This was a bit of a revenge game, because they did beat us,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “It was our first loss, people storming the court. We don't like that – even though it's the right thing to do.”
UW’s scoring output Saturday matched its lowest in Big Ten play and, considering its opponent is No. 1 nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency category, that shouldn’t be all that surprising.
But one stat told the story of why the Badgers were kicking themselves after the loss: They finished 16 of 41 on shots in the paint.
Afterward, UW coach Greg Gard gave a laundry list of contributing factors regarding his team’s inability to finish around the rim.
“Not finishing with two hands, not playing off of two feet, playing too fast at times,” Gard said. “Avoiding contact instead of initiating contact or taking the contact. Not finishing towards our target. About every way of how-not to finish.”
