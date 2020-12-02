UW: 5 score in double figures as Wisconsin defense stifles UW-Green Bay

As torn and anguished as he probably was watching from afar, a certain former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach at least had to stop and appreciate the defensive effort produced by the Badgers on Tuesday evening.

UW’s ability to make it difficult for opponents to score was a big reason Bo Ryan was able to guide the program to another level from 2001-2015. That he was forced to watch a coaching matchup featuring his son and protégé from his winter home 2,000 miles away in California was a shame, in part because Ryan’s fingerprints were all over his former program’s easy victory.

A day after rising to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, UW put on a defensive clinic during an 82-42 victory over UW-Green Bay at the Kohl Center.

Sophomore forward Tyler Wahl registered the first double-double of his career, finishing with 11 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to go along with four assists, two blocks and two steals.

Wahl was one of five players in double figures for UW (3-0). Senior center Micah Potter led the way with 14 points, while senior forwards Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers added 13 apiece and senior guard Brad Davison had 10.

That balance was impressive, but it took a backseat to the Badgers’ masterpiece on the other end of the court.