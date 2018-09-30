Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi shared a hug as the final seconds ran down on a third straight World Cup championship.
The longtime USA Basketball teammates had accomplished another piece of history together.
The pair has been a key part of all three titles and hasn’t lost a World Cup game in nearly 12 years, including Sunday night’s 73-56 victory over Australia in the gold medal game at San Cristobal De La Laguna, Spain.
“It means a lot. I was saying yesterday in the press conference that there’s this misconception out there that this is easy for us,” Bird said. “I get it, because the scores can say that at times. But this isn’t easy. We’re thrown together and need to figure it out on the fly. We need to peak at the right time. It’s extremely satisfying when we get it done.”
Bird now is the most decorated athlete in World Cup history, winning four gold medals and one bronze.
The victory gave the U.S. 10 World Cup gold medals and was the 22nd win in a row overall for the Americans dating back to the bronze medal game in 2006. That was the same year that Australia won its only World Cup title. The Americans lost to Russia in the semifinals and haven’t lost since in the World Cup or Olympics. The win also made Dawn Staley the first person ever to win a World Cup title as a player, assistant and head coach.
Auto racing
Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix and closed in on his fifth Formula One title, but he’s not happy.
Victory was handed to Hamilton by his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who pulled over to let him through on orders from the team at Sochi, Russia.
“It’s never, ever in my whole life been the way that I wanted to win a race,” said Hamilton, who said Mercedes overrode his objections to the switch. Passing Bottas “did not feel good.”
Hamilton cruised to victory after the switch and now leads Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by 50 points in the standings as both chase their fifth title. Even if Vettel wins all five remaining races, he’s no longer guaranteed to beat Hamilton.
Golf
Ken Tanigawa made a 35-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th at Pebble Beach to win the Pure Insurance Championship for his first PGA Tour Champions title.
Making his 18th Champions start, the 50-year-old Tanigawa closed with an even-par-72 to beat Kirk Triplett and Marco Dawson by a stroke. The former UCLA player went through Q-school as a re-instated amateur and turned professional again at the start of the season.
Tanigawa finished at 10-under 205, also making a long eagle putt on his final hole Saturday at Poppy Hills to take a two-stroke lead into the final round. He birdied Nos. 2 and 3, gave the strokes back with bogeys on 4 and 5, had a double bogey on the par-4 eighth and made nine straight pars before the winning eagle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.