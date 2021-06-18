US stocks slump; S&P 500 has its worst week since February

That’s hurt stocks of banks, oil producers and other companies whose profits are closely tied to the strength of the economy in particular. On the other side, stocks of companies able to grow almost regardless of the economy’s fortunes have held up better.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is full of companies whose profits move more with the economy, lost 3.5% this past week. That’s its worst since October. The Nasdaq composite, which has more high-growth tech stocks, dipped a much more modest 0.3%.

Of course, all the major U.S. stock indexes remain relatively close to their record highs, as the economy continues to leap out of the recession caused by the pandemic. The S&P 500 is only about 2% below its all-time high set on Monday, and the Dow is within 5% of its record set last month.

A measure of nervousness in the stock market, known as the VIX, rose Friday but is only back to where it was about a month ago.

Banks are taking a hit from the shrinking gap between shorter- and longer-term interest rates, which helped send financial stocks in the S&P 500 down 2.4% on Friday. That was one of the sharpest losses among the 11 sectors that make up the index.