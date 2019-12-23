US stocks set more records after quiet pre-Christmas trading

The S&P 500 inched up 2.79 points, or 0.1%, to 3,224.01. The Dow gained 96.44 points, or 0.3%, to 28,551.53.

The Nasdaq climbed 20.69 points, or 0.2%, to 8,945.65. The index, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, is on a nine-day winning streak.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 2.24 points, or 0.1%, to 1,674.14.

Bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.93% from 1.91% late Friday.

Momentum for stocks has been clearly upward for months, driving the major stock indexes to record highs. The benchmark S&P 500 index has finished with a weekly gain in 10 out of the past 11 weeks.

Rising optimism around a "Phase 1" trade deal announced earlier this month between the United States and China has helped put investors in a buying mood. Fears about a possible recession have also faded since the summer after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times, and the central bank appears set to keep them low for a long time.

Meanwhile, the stock market is nearing what's historically been a positive stretch for stocks. The last five trading days of each year, plus the first two in the new year, have brought an average gain of 1.3% since 1950, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac.