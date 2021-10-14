US stocks rally the most since March as momentum builds

This is the first big week for companies reporting their most recent quarterly financial results. Investors have had mixed reactions so far to the latest round of bank earnings. Bank of America rose 4.5% Thursday after beating analysts’ forecasts. Wells Fargo also beat forecasts, but it fell 1.6% as profits from lending fell compared with a year ago.

Investors were also reviewing the latest data on jobs and inflation as they try to gauge the economy’s health and path forward.

The Labor Department said the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level since the pandemic began. It’s a positive sign for a job market that is still trying to recover from the initial hit from the pandemic 18 months ago. A surge of cases over the summer stunted the recovery.

The latest report on inflation showed that businesses continue to face pressure from rising costs. The Labor Department said inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010.

The report came a day after the government said inflation at the consumer level rose 5.4% in September from a year ago, matching the highest rate since 2008.