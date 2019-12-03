US stocks fall for 3rd straight day over more trade worries

Stocks have been racking up losses this week, giving up some of the market's solid gains from a strong November rally fueled partly by investor optimism about the prospects for a trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

Pressure has been building on both sides to complete what Trump has called a limited "Phase 1" deal before the new tariffs on Chinese goods kick in Dec. 15.

"We're less than two weeks away from new tariffs that will be implemented on a bunch of consumer goods that have never had tariffs on them, and I think that's when the consumer really starts to feel the pain," Frederick said.

Wall Street is also weighing the potential for an expanded series of trade disputes. On Tuesday, Trump proposed tariffs on $2.4 billion in French products in retaliation for a tax on global tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook. That follows a threat Monday to raise tariffs on steel and aluminum from Argentina and Brazil.

The lack of a trade deal before the year ends could mean the market is in for a turnaround from a strong, record-setting November. The S&P 500 had its best month since June with a 3.4% gain because of cooling trade tensions and optimism that a resolution to the dispute was near.