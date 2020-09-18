US stocks fall as market decline extends for third week

Stocks have swirled this week despite the Federal Reserve's saying it expects to keep short-term interest rates at record lows through 2023. Low rates typically turbocharge the market by encouraging investors to pay higher prices for stocks, but some investors may have been looking for the Fed to be even more aggressive.

Growth in some areas of the economy has also slowed after unemployment benefits and other aid from the federal government expired, and partisan disagreements in Congress are holding up a possible renewal of support. Investors say it's essential that such aid arrives.

"To the extent that you don't get an additional fiscal cushion, the economy is going to be impacted by it," said Brian Levitt, global market strategist at Invesco.

Rising tensions between the world's two largest economies are also continuing to keep markets on edge. The United States said on Friday that it will ban downloads of the Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat on Sunday. It cited national security and data privacy concerns.

President Donald Trump's targeting of the Chinese tech industry has caused intermittent worries in the market about a possible retaliation against the U.S. industry.