US stocks dip ahead of looming weekend deadline on trade

Investors are nearly unanimous that the Fed will vote Wednesday to keep interest rates steady.

The biggest wild card for stocks recently has been trade, though, and markets have been swinging on every iota of progress in talks between Washington and Beijing. The longstanding conflict has hurt manufacturing around the world and caused U.S. businesses to hold back on making investments. The saving grace for the economy has been a strong job market and consumer spending, and the economy grew at a 2.1% annual rate in the third quarter.

"The market does seem to be pricing in somewhat good news," said Mike Dowdall, investment strategist at BMO Global Asset Management. "And by good news, I define that as tariffs not going into effect. But beyond that, it's quite unclear."

That long-term perspective in any potential deal is likely to be the most important thing for markets.

"The real issue is not the exact details or timing, but the durability," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. "Multiple changes of direction on trade over the last few years means nobody can trust that what we're headed for here is a durable peace, rather it is a fragile cease-fire."