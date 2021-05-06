US stocks close higher as banks, technology lead broad rally

Stocks have mostly pushed higher on expectations of an economic recovery and strong profits this year. Massive support from the U.S. government and the Federal Reserve, and increasingly positive economic data, have also encouraged investors to push stock prices to all-time highs, despite an undercurrent of worry about inflation and the potential for higher interest rates later this year.

This week, the focus is on the health of the labor market, with the government due to report April hiring data Friday. Job growth has been one of the keys to a sustained economic rebound, but it has lagged other areas of the economy such as retail sales and consumer confidence.

"Continued job gains through the year are going to be important to continue to move things ahead," said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at D.A. Davidson.

Economists expect the April jobs data to show employers hired 975,000 workers last month as the economy accelerated out of the pandemic and vaccines rolled out nationwide. The unemployment rate is expected to drop to 5.8% from 6%.