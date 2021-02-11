US stock indexes wobble as investor caution offsets optimism

Small company stocks, which have been strong gainers on hopes for an economic recovery by the second half of this year, notched gains. The Russell 2000 index added 2.88 points, or 0.1%, to 2,285.32. The index is up 15.7% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is up 4.3%.

The action has been mostly muted on Wall Street this week following a string of record highs for the major stock indexes. Investors are still looking for more government aid to help bolster the struggling economy as vaccine distribution progresses and the number of new virus cases continues falling. Democrats in Congress are working on a potential $1.9 trillion relief package that would include direct payments to people and more jobless aid as unemployment remains stubbornly high.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to 793,000. The job market had shown tentative improvement last summer but slowed through the fall and in the past two months. Nearly 10 million jobs still remain lost to the pandemic.

Companies continued reporting mostly solid earnings Thursday, adding to a surprisingly good earnings season. Kraft Heinz climbed 4.9% and Zillow Group jumped 17.8% after beating Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.