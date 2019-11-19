US stock indexes edge mostly lower as retailers sink

Bond prices rose, sending bond yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.79% from 1.80% late Monday.

U.S. stocks have been steadily rising for weeks as a mix of solid economic data and corporate earnings inject confidence into the market and diminished fears that a recession was imminent.

Technology, by far the best-performing sector this year, has done especially well as investors have grown more hopeful that the U.S. and China will make progress in ending their trade war. Traders hope the world’s two biggest economies can deliver on plans for a “phase one” deal before new and more damaging tariffs take effect next month.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Tech stocks were among the big gainers Tuesday, led by chipmakers. Advanced Micro Devices climbed 3.5% and Broadcom rose 2.1%.

Health care stocks accounted for the biggest swath of gains. Pfizer rose 1.2% and Amgen gained 1.7%.

Those gains were kept in check by losses elsewhere in the market.

Oil producers declined as crude oil prices took another stumble. Marathon Petroleum slid 3.4% and Occidental Petroleum lost 3%.

Energy, which trails all other S&P 500 sectors with a gain of only 1% for the year, dropped 1.5% Tuesday.