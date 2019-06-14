PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Gary Woodland was playing so well Friday in the U.S. Open that he didn't want to give away any shots.
He wound up stealing one at the end for another record at Pebble Beach and a 36-hole lead for the second time in the last four majors.
Woodland kept bogeys off his card with a 15-foot par putt on the tough eighth hole. His final drive was seemingly perfect until it settled into a deep divot in the fairway, 217 yards away. One of golf's most athletic figures gouged it out with a 7-iron onto the front of the green, then could only smile as he holed the 50-foot birdie putt.
His 6-under 65 matched the U.S. Open record at Pebble Beach for the second time in two days, a testament to a course that was only slightly firmer, but still soft enough under a heavy marine layer with so much condensation it felt like a list mist.
Woodland was at 9-under 133, beating by one shot the 36-hole record at Pebble Beach that Tiger Woods set in his record romp in 2000.
The difference: Woods had a six-shot lead in 2000. Woodland's margin was only two shots over Justin Rose, who had a 70.
"I felt in control of my whole game," Woodland said.
Louis Oosthuizen didn't make a par on the back nine until the final hole in his wild round of 70 and was three shots behind.
The weekend remains a mystery.
Rory McIlroy, who kept it together right when it looked as though his round was getting away from him, felt the course was a little faster and could really speed up on the weekend. He was among 10 players separated by five shots halfway through a U.S. Open that so far has run smoothly.
That list includes two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka, who made two late birdies for another 69 and was five shots behind.
"I feel great. I'm excited. I've got a chance. That's all you can ask for," Koepka said. "I just need to make a few putts. Sometimes the hole just needs to open up. If I can get off to a good start tomorrow, have that feeling where the hole's opening up, it could be a fun round."
The list does not include Woods.
He made a 10-foot birdie on No. 11, his second hole of the round, and made nothing else the rest of the day. That birdie was the only putt he made longer than 5 feet, and he closed with back-to-back bogeys for a 72 to finish nine shots behind.
For the second straight day, Pebble Beach was there for the taking, but only for good, smart shots.
McIlroy also made a run at the lead until a bogey from the bunker on the 13th, and a mess on the par-5 14th. With the ball slightly above his feet for his wedge, and knowing that anything left of the pin would go down a slope with gnarly rough, he left it out to the right and watched it roll off the green and into the fairway. Then, he dumped a shot into the bunker and walked off with double bogey.
He answered with a pair of birdies.
Oosthuizen, the first player to reach the early target set by Rose at 7 under, gave a shot back with a bogey on No. 8, and then another one at No. 10 that started his roller coaster along the inward nine.
A birdie was followed by two bogeys, followed by two birdies and another bogey.
Phil Mickelson revved up the crowd with three birdies in the opening six holes, and six birdies for the round. He still couldn't stop the mistakes, however, and Lefty had to settle for a 69. He was eight shots behind, needing to get a little closer in range to seriously think about a shot at the career Grand Slam.
LPGA
Brooke Henderson opened a three-stroke lead Friday in a 30-hole day at the Meijer LPGA Classic at Grand Rapids, Mich.
Trying to break a tie for the Canadian victory record for both women and men, Henderson completed an 8-under 64 in the rain-delayed first round and shot another 64 in the second round at Blythefield Country Club.
Henderson finished play late Thursday with a hole-in-one on the 15th hole, her sixth hole of the round that started seven hours late.
Brittany Altomare was second at 13 under after rounds of 66 and 65. She played 31 holes Friday. Jennifer Kupcho shot 67-67 to reach 10 under, playing 29 holes Friday.
Annie Park was 9 under with a hole left when play was suspended because of darkness. Twenty-eight players were unable to finish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.