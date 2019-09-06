US Open

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $57,238,700

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Friday's results

(seedings in parentheses)

MEN'S DOUBLES

Final

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, 6-4, 7-5.

WOMEN'S DOUBLES

Semifinal

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (4), Belarus, def. Vania King and Caroline Dolehide, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

