US Open
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $57,238,700
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Saturday's results
(seedings in parentheses)
WOMEN'S SINGLES
Third Round
Elise Mertens (25), Belgium, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.
Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 7-5, 6-2.
Bianca Andreescu (15), Canada, def. Caroline Wozniacki (19), Denmark, 6-4, 6-4.
Donna Vekic (23), Croatia, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-1.
Julia Goerges (26), Germany, def. Kiki Bertens (7), Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3.
Kristie Ahn, United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-3, 7-5.
