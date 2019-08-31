US Open

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $57,238,700

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Saturday's results

(seedings in parentheses)

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Third Round

Elise Mertens (25), Belgium, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 7-5, 6-2.

Bianca Andreescu (15), Canada, def. Caroline Wozniacki (19), Denmark, 6-4, 6-4.

Donna Vekic (23), Croatia, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-1.

Julia Goerges (26), Germany, def. Kiki Bertens (7), Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3.

Kristie Ahn, United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-3, 7-5.

