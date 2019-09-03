US Open
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $57,238,700
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Tuesday's results
(seedings in parentheses)
MEN'S SINGLES
Quarterfinal
Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, def. Stan Wawrinka (23), Switzerland, 7-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
WOMEN'S SINGLES
Quarterfinal
Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Johanna Konta (16), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.
MEN'S DOUBLES
Quarterfinal
Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (12), Germany, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, def. Jurgen Melzer and Oliver Marach (16), Austria, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
WOMEN'S DOUBLES
Quarterfinal
Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (4), Belarus, def. Zheng Saisai and Duan Ying-Ying (12), China, 6-4, 6-3.
