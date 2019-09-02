US Open

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $57,238,700

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Monday's results

(seedings in parentheses)

MEN'S SINGLES

Fourth Round

Matteo Berrettini (24), Italy, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Diego Schwartzman (20), Argentina, def. Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Fourth Round

Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland, def. Naomi Osaka (1), Japan, 7-5, 6-4.

Donna Vekic (23), Croatia, def. Julia Goerges (26), Germany, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3.

Elise Mertens (25), Belgium, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

