US Open
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $57,238,700
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Wednesday's results
(seedings in parentheses)
MEN'S SINGLES
Quarterfinal
Matteo Berrettini (24), Italy, def. Gael Monfils (13), France, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).
Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Diego Schwartzman (20), Argentina, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.
WOMEN'S SINGLES
Quarterfinal
Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland, def. Donna Vekic (23), Croatia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Bianca Andreescu (15), Canada, def. Elise Mertens (25), Belgium, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
MEN'S DOUBLES
Quarterfinal
Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (15), Britain, def. Jack Sock and Jack Withrow, United States, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4).
Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Luke Bambridge, Great Britain, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.
WOMEN'S DOUBLES
Quarterfinal
Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Gabriela Dabrowski (3), Canada, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Vania King and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (14), Latvia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.