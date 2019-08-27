US Open Results
Tuesday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
First Round
Men's Singles
Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (8), Greece, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 7-5.
Gilles Simon, France, def. Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, 5-7, 7-5, 7-5, 7-5.
Matteo Berrettini (24), Italy, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-1, 7-5, 7-6 (5).
Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (10), Spain, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Santiago Giraldo, Colombia, 2-6, 6-0, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
John Isner (14), United States, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
Marin Cilic (22), Croatia, def. Martin Klizan, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (6).
Fernando Verdasco (32), Spain, def. Tobias Kamke, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Women's Singles
Naomi Osaka (1), Japan, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2.
Magda Linette, Poland, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.
Alize Cornet, France, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-2, 6-3.
Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland, def. Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, 6-3, 6-2.
Julia Goerges (26), Germany, def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1).
Francesca Di Lorenzo, United States, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Kiki Bertens (7), Netherlands, def. Paula Badosa Gibert, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.
Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Xiyu Wang, China, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (15), Canada, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-2, 6-4.
Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (7).
Alison Riske, United States, def. Garbine Muguruza (24), Spain, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-3, 6-4.
Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, def. Denisa Allertova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.
