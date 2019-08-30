US Open

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $57,238,700

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Friday's results

(seedings in parentheses)

MEN'S SINGLES

Third Round

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, 6-2, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Third Round

Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Petra Martic (22), Croatia, def. Anastasija Sevastova (12), Latvia, 6-4, 6-3.

Ashleigh Barty (2), Australia, def. Maria Sakkari (30), Greece, 7-5, 6-3.

Serena Williams (8), United States, vs. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments