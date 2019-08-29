US Open
Wednesday's second-round results
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $57,238,700
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
(seedings in parentheses)
MEN'S SINGLES
Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Borna Coric (12), Croatia, walkover.
Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Roger Federer (3), Switzerland def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3-6,6-2, 6-3, 6-4.
Cristian Garin (31), Chile, vs. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 0-1, susp.
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-1.
WOMEN'S SINGLES
Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, def. Mariam Bolkvadze, Georgia, 6-1, 6-4.
Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine def. Venus Williams, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Madison Keys (10), United States def. Lin Zhu, China, 6-4, 6-1
Kristina Mladenovic, France, vs. Fiona Ferro, France, 0-0, susp.
Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, vs. Qiang Wang (18), China, 1-0, susp.
Maria Sakkari (30), Greece, vs. Shuai Peng, China, 1-1, susp.
Ashleigh Barty (2), Australia def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Serena Williams (8), United States def. Catherine McNally, United States, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.
