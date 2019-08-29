US Open

Wednesday's second-round results

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $57,238,700

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

(seedings in parentheses)

MEN'S SINGLES

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Borna Coric (12), Croatia, walkover.

Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3-6,6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

Cristian Garin (31), Chile, vs. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 0-1, susp.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, def. Mariam Bolkvadze, Georgia, 6-1, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine def. Venus Williams, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Madison Keys (10), United States def. Lin Zhu, China, 6-4, 6-1

Kristina Mladenovic, France, vs. Fiona Ferro, France, 0-0, susp.

Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, vs. Qiang Wang (18), China, 1-0, susp.

Maria Sakkari (30), Greece, vs. Shuai Peng, China, 1-1, susp.

Ashleigh Barty (2), Australia def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Serena Williams (8), United States def. Catherine McNally, United States, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

