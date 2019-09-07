NEW YORK — Rafael Nadal was down 4-0 in a first-set tiebreaker against a bigger, younger opponent finding ways to cause trouble in their U.S. Open semifinal.
So, a reporter wanted to know later, was Nadal already thinking ahead to how to come back in the next set?
"No," Nadal responded quickly, shaking his head. "No. My goal was to win that point."
He did, of course. And while he would soon twice stand a single point from ceding that set, Nadal never panicked, never allowed himself a letdown. He hung tough, waited for 24th-seeded Matteo Berrettini to wilt ever so slightly and then pounced.
Nadal moved closer to a fourth U.S. Open championship and 19th Grand Slam title overall — one away from Roger Federer's record for men — by pulling away for a 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1 victory over Berrettini on Friday night.
"I was a little bit lucky, no?" said Nadal, who will face No. 5 Daniil Medvedev of Russia in Sunday's final. "I survived at that moment and ... after that, the match completely changed."
Sure did. He took the last four points of the tiebreaker, then broke once in the second set and three times in the third, while never facing a single break point in the match.
This will be Nadal's 27th major final, and Medvedev's first. They've played each other once before, in the final of the Montreal Masters hard-court tournament in August, and Nadal won 6-3, 6-0.
Medvedev advanced earlier Friday by beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3 for his tour-leading 50th win of the season.
Medvedev's tennis was a bit scratchy Friday, and like Nadal, he barely avoided dropping the opening set. But he did just enough with his mostly defensive style to get past Dimitrov, who had eliminated Federer in a five-set quarterfinal.
Berrettini had never been to a Grand Slam semifinal but didn't look intimidated early on against Nadal.
Born a decade apart, this was their first matchup, and so the early stages were as much a chance for Nadal to familiarize himself with the guy as it was for fans who might not know much about Berrettini.
• Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray successfully defended their mixed doubles championships on Saturday.
Mattek-Sands and Murray beat the top-seeded team of Hao-Ching Chan and Michael Venus 6-2,-6-3. They are the the first team to defend a U.S. Open mixed doubles title since Kevin Curren and Anne Smith in 1981 and 1982. Murray became the first man in the Open era to win three straight mixed doubles titles in Flushing Meadows after starting the run in 2017 with Martina Hingis.
Murray won his fifth Grand Slam mixed doubles title and Mattek-Sands won her third.
