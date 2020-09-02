US Open: Kerber gets to third round

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — So much uncertainty accompanied Angelique Kerber when she boarded the plane for her trip to the U.S. Open.

The 2016 champion hadn’t played a match in seven months. She knew everything would be different at Flushing Meadows — no crowds, no city life, none of what makes the U.S. Open such a spotlight.

One she’d love to have back again.

The 17th-seeded Kerber moved into the third round Wednesday with a solid showing that brought some much-needed confidence. Her 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory over Anna-Lena Friedsam had her feeling more at home in the place where she made her WTA Tour breakthrough in 2011 by reaching the semifinals.

“It’s a really special place for me,” the 32-year-old Kerber said. “Everything starts for me here in 2011, a long time ago.”

She hadn’t played competitively in seven months, which weighed on her when she headed for New York. How would all that time away from competition translate to a Grand Slam? How would it play out amid all the changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic?