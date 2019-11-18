US indexes inch up as stocks churn, markets await trade deal

The two sides are continuing to negotiate, with stock markets around the world swinging on every hint of progress or tension.

“Things are somewhat stable right now, which is really crazy when I think about the geopolitical issues going on abroad and in the U.S.,” said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E-Trade Financial. “But we caution investors to have reasonable expectations for additional gains going forward: Hope for the best, but be mindful that we could see an uptick in volatility at any time.”

Some churn was on display Monday as energy stocks sank 1.3%. It was the largest loss by far among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500, and it tracked a sharp drop for oil and natural gas prices. ConocoPhillips fell 2.7%, and Chevron sank 1.7%.

Counterbalancing those losses were big gains for technology stocks, particularly chip makers. They bolted higher after the Commerce Department gave another 90-day extension for Chinese tech giant Huawei to continue doing business with U.S. companies.

Nvidia jumped 4% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500, and Advanced Micro Devices was close behind with a 3.4% rise.

Other winners included stocks in areas of the market that tend to pay big dividends and hold up even when the economy is slowing.