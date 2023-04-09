RACINE — Based on a true underdog story, “Stand and Deliver” is "an urban fairy tale" of perseverance in the face of adversity April 14-23 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Jamie Escalante’s mission was to challenge his students to reach their full potential in and out of his classroom. When he is assigned to an inner-city school with a reputation of gangs, drugs and dropouts, his offbeat teaching methods and quirky humor motivate his math students. Together, the students set a goal to take the advanced placement calculus test and pass.

Under the direction of Edson Melendez, the cast features Erico Ortiz as Jaime Escalante, Colleen Friday as Raquel Ortega, Ricardo Morales as Principal Molina, Angel Nuno-Rodríguez as Angel Guerra, Stephen Fletcher as Pancho Garcia, Alex Benitez as Tito Guitano, Michael Mayfield as Chuco/Armando, Arianna Jones as Jessica Perales, Donaji Sanchez as Claudia Camejo, Makaelyn Trujillo as Ana Delgado, Maria Castillo as Lupe Escobar, Maggie Fischer as Rafaela Fuentes and Kate Christensen as Dr. Pearson/Guard.