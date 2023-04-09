RACINE — Based on a true underdog story, “Stand and Deliver” is "an urban fairy tale" of perseverance in the face of adversity April 14-23 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Jamie Escalante’s mission was to challenge his students to reach their full potential in and out of his classroom. When he is assigned to an inner-city school with a reputation of gangs, drugs and dropouts, his offbeat teaching methods and quirky humor motivate his math students. Together, the students set a goal to take the advanced placement calculus test and pass.
Under the direction of Edson Melendez, the cast features Erico Ortiz as Jaime Escalante, Colleen Friday as Raquel Ortega, Ricardo Morales as Principal Molina, Angel Nuno-Rodríguez as Angel Guerra, Stephen Fletcher as Pancho Garcia, Alex Benitez as Tito Guitano, Michael Mayfield as Chuco/Armando, Arianna Jones as Jessica Perales, Donaji Sanchez as Claudia Camejo, Makaelyn Trujillo as Ana Delgado, Maria Castillo as Lupe Escobar, Maggie Fischer as Rafaela Fuentes and Kate Christensen as Dr. Pearson/Guard.
Based on the screenplay by Ramón Menéndez and Tom Musca and adapted for the stage by Robert Bella, “Stand and Deliver” performances take place at 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.