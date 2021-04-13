Urías drives in 3 on pinch-hit double, Brewers down Cubs 6-3

MILWAUKEE — Pinch-hitter Luis Urías drove in three runs with a go-ahead double and the Milwaukee Brewers scored six times in the sixth inning to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Monday night.

Freddy Peralta (2-0) struck out 10 over six innings of two-hit ball for the victory. Milwaukee has won five of six, while the Cubs lost for the fifth time in six games.

After being shut out on one hit by Chicago starter Adbert Alzolay (0-2) through five innings, the Brewers loaded the bases to start the sixth. After the Cubs cut down a runner at the plate, Alzolay, who had retired 11 straight coming into the inning, gave way to reliever Andrew Chafin.

Urías, who entered 2 for 27 on the season, batted for Daniel Vogelbach and slapped a shot just inside the left-field line to clear the bases.

“You never know when you are going to get the opportunity to get into the game,” Urías said. “I was lucky to get the opportunity my teammates made for me. I was ready.”

It was Urías’ first career pinch hit in six at-bats.

“It was a huge spot in the game,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Contact helps us there even to tie the game and he jumped on a first-pitch slider and did something good with it.”