 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Uptown Tree Festival is Dec. 3 in Racine

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

RACINE — The third annual Uptown Tree Festival will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Local nonprofit organizations creatively decorate a holiday tree and then they are placed on display in the storefronts that line Washington Avenue for members of the public to view and enjoy. The community will be given one free ticket per person to vote for their favorite decorated tree and help the winning organization earn $1,000 towards their cause. Additional tickets will be sold.

Santa will make his first appearance of the season at The Branch at 1501 where hot chocolate, s’mores and adult beverages will be sold. A Vendor’s Market with holiday gifts will be held.

People can view the trees from the warmth of a free trolley that goes up and down the streets of Uptown.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

911 caller saved life of woman being attacked, Burlington Police say

911 caller saved life of woman being attacked, Burlington Police say

Burlington Police officers reported that they responded to a driveway of a residence on the 100 block of Madison Street at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a woman yelling for help. When they arrived, officers said they found a man — Richard "Rick" Lawrence Sallmann — wrapping a jacket around a woman's head, attempting to suffocate her.

"Officers intervened and stopped the assault," the BPD said Friday, and Sallmann was arrested soon after fleeing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News