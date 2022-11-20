Uptown Tree Festival is Dec. 3 in Racine

RACINE — The third annual Uptown Tree Festival will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Local nonprofit organizations creatively decorate a holiday tree and then they are placed on display in the storefronts that line Washington Avenue for members of the public to view and enjoy. The community will be given one free ticket per person to vote for their favorite decorated tree and help the winning organization earn $1,000 towards their cause. Additional tickets will be sold.

Santa will make his first appearance of the season at The Branch at 1501 where hot chocolate, s’mores and adult beverages will be sold. A Vendor’s Market with holiday gifts will be held.