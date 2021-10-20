'Uprooting Racism, Seeing Sovereignty' is online program topic

Speakers are Leah Penniman, Soul Fire Farm’s co-founder and farm manager, and Naima Penniman, world-renowned poet and Soul Fire Farm’s program manager. The storytelling weaves the history and structural realities of racial injustice in the food system, with movement strategies past and present of frontlines communities mobilizing for food and land sovereignty. From accessibility of public lands to health impacts of burning fossil fuels, examples of environmental injustice are deeply woven into each of the issues that we organize around.