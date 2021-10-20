 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Uprooting Racism, Seeing Sovereignty' is online program topic
0 Comments

'Uprooting Racism, Seeing Sovereignty' is online program topic

  • 0

“Uprooting Racism, Seeing Sovereignty” will be held online at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Speakers are Leah Penniman, Soul Fire Farm’s co-founder and farm manager, and Naima Penniman, world-renowned poet and Soul Fire Farm’s program manager. The storytelling weaves the history and structural realities of racial injustice in the food system, with movement strategies past and present of frontlines communities mobilizing for food and land sovereignty. From accessibility of public lands to health impacts of burning fossil fuels, examples of environmental injustice are deeply woven into each of the issues that we organize around.

To examine these connections, many parts of the Sierra Club in Wisconsin are coming together to organize an Environmental Justice Event Series beginning this fall.

To join, go to https://go.evvnt.com/922999-0.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News