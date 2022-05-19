 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Racine PD say they have arrested man who shoved, injured pregnant woman

The Racine Police Department is searching for this man, shown at right after apparently shoving over a pregnant woman.

 Racine Police Department
RACINE — Thursday morning, the Racine Police Department asked for help seeking a young man seen on video shoving a pregnant woman from behind, knocking her down and reportedly causing a gash to her head.

By the afternoon, he had been identified and arrested.

After asking the public to help identify the suspect Thursday morning, by Thursday afternoon the RPD said he had been identified as Joshua Lewis, 30.

He was taken into custody before 5 p.m. Thursday.

At the time of the attack, the woman was 26 weeks pregnant, according to the RPD.

In an email Thursday, Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said, "As far as I have been told, the victim does not know the suspect. The victim did sustain some injuries but her and her baby are doing well."

The assault was reported at around 8:20 a.m. on April 11 on the 1100 block of Villa Street.

