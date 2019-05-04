RACINE — Art was in the air Saturday, as the Lake Michigan shore near Downtown Racine was transformed into an art marketplace. 

Artists from throughout the Midwest gathered Saturday at the Festival Hall grounds to sell items during the Lakefront Artist Fair. Vendors offered colorful and unique items, including artwork in various mediums, clothing, purses, home and yard decor, jewelry and food.

Customers perused the grounds under cloudless blue skies, listening to local musicians strumming their instruments. The smell of kettle corn and cotton candy filled the air, as some vendors offered food for hungry attendees.

Not only did the fair cater to area art enthusiasts, it also provided activities for children, including a bouncy house, arts and crafts and performers.

A central tent held items up for silent auction and basket raffles, with proceeds benefiting Racine Montessori School. 

One of the artists participating in Saturday's art fair was Jean Maudus of Caledonia, a retired elementary school teacher. While many professional artists and crafters were in attendance, Maudus' art was something she did to pass the time. "I always liked art," Maudus said. 

Jean Maudus said that this piece of artwork, which she called "The Goddess," took her a week to create. Maudus' artwork uses doilies and other items, such as broaches and embroidered items. Maudus' artwork was on display at the Lakefront Artist Fair on Saturday, May 4, on the Festival Hall grounds.

While dabbling with painting in the past, Maudus had never had much time, but this past January, she decided to get serious about art. She decided to submit her artwork to the Lakefront Artist Fair and was accepted. "I wanted to get to know the Racine community," Maudus said. 

Much of Maudus' artwork is created using doilies, broaches and pieces of embroidery from other items, such as blankets. Maudus said she always had an affinity for doilies, and she wanted to do something to preserve them.

Jean Maudus's artwork, which uses doilies and other items, such as broaches and embroidered items, was on display at the Lakefront Artist Fair on Saturday, May 4, on the Festival Hall grounds.

"I have always liked doilies. My mom liked doilies, too," Maudus said. "So many of them are stained or deteriorating. I wanted to do something to preserve and honor them." 

Maudus creates unique paintings that tribute and elevate doilies, something sometimes considered an item of the past. Her artwork takes anywhere from half a day to up to a week to create, depending on the size of the piece. 

Jean Maudus's artwork, which uses doilies and other items, such as broaches and embroidered items, was on display at the Lakefront Artist Fair on Saturday, May 4, on the Festival Hall grounds.

Maudus' husband, Joe Ricca, has even gotten into the upcycling spirit. He refurbishes old chairs and makes tables out of live edge wood.

"I just kind of wondered if I could do it," Ricca said.

Maudus has a blog at www.jeankaycreates.com. You can also inquire about her artwork at jeankaycreates@gmail.com or call 414-403-6213. 

