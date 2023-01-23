Upcoming exhibition showcases concentrated views of America's largest contemporary craft collection

RACINE — "Vignettes: Concentrated Views of RAM's Collection" will be on exhibit Feb. 1-Aug. 19 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.

The exhibit will showcase groupings of work connected by themes and ideas inspired by the museum's history or collection — referencing past exhibitions, time periods, favored pieces or ideas donors explored.

Artwork cannot be experienced in a vacuum. The meaning of individual pieces can fluctuate and change — not just between what the artist intended and what the viewer sees but also within the dynamics created in the context of a gallery space. Playing with this idea, this exhibit comprises several smaller exhibitions of works gathered under various organizing principles or themes — emphasizing specific characteristics of the individual pieces and overall groupings. As a vignette is defined as a “brief, evocative description” of a larger entity, each group of this exhibition is a self-contained idea that gives a sense of RAM in a snapshot through curatorial eyes.

Celebrating RAM’s 20th anniversary and featuring textiles, art to wear, art jewelry, photography, prints, ceramics and more, this atypical presentation highlights the range of the permanent collection in its variability of artist voices and backgrounds as well as types of media. Panels in the gallery offer curatorial transparency on keywords or ideas that link the artworks together, though visitors are encouraged to discover their own meaning and potential connections.

Because this is a long exhibition showcasing pieces made of fragile materials, some works need to be changed midway through. Visitors are encouraged to revisit the exhibition later in the year for a fresh experience.