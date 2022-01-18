Upcoming art exhibition encourages multiple views of vessels and sculpture

RACINE — "In the Round: Vessels and Sculpture from RAM's Collection" will open Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. It will showcase work drawn from the museum's permanent collection — made primarily of ceramic and glass — that provide compelling, layered narratives and engaging designs when viewed from more than one side. This exhibition will be on display through July 30.

By its very definition, sculpture is multi-sided and intended to be seen from various angles. Even when not placed so that it can be viewed from all sides, sculpture is still the articulation of an idea on multiple planes, not a flat representation. In the Round plays with this idea by showcasing artwork that is best understood when contemplated from more than one perspective — pieces whose stories and designs unfold as a viewer actively engages in exploring the whole thing.

Pursuing the desire to investigate ideas, stories and patterns in sculptural form, many of the artists included encourage extended contemplation of works whose sides and backs are as integral to the overall as their fronts. Indeed, for some pieces, there may not be an obvious point of visual entry or departure. On a metaphorical level, these works showcase the value of considering multiple points of view.

Several of the pieces are based on functional vessels — teapots, vases, and bowls — but few are intended for actual use. Those that do not reference functional shapes eliminate questions of practicality and further reinforce the status of these objects as means of generating reflection.

Several works in In the Round, including vessels by Kevin Snipes and the potters of the Mexican town of Mata Ortiz, are new to additions to RAM's collection and make their public debut in this exhibition.

The Racine Art Museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7, or $5 for seniors 62 and older and students. For more information, go to ramart.org.

