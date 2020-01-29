United Way Victory event celebrates community support

RACINE — More than 300 volunteers, donors and corporate representatives attended United Way of Racine County’s Victory Celebration on Jan. 23. The evening celebrated the community’s support of United Way’s work to build an educated workforce, honored United Way contributors and appreciate successes from 2019.

Steven McLaughlin, United Way of Racine County board chair, opened by acknowledging United Way’s board of directors, campaign cabinet and advisory council, Women United executive committee, volunteer advisory teams and impact partners. “While we’re proud of the work United Way does, we know we will never be as effective on our own as we are when we unite with other organizations. It takes all of the programs and services provided by our impact partners to build an educated workforce,” McLaughlin said.

United Way President and CEO Ali Haigh shared the impact that the community’s collaboration made on Racine County over the last year. During United Way’s annual volunteer and fundraising event, Do More 24, 350 donors raised more than $39,000 for 55 Racine County nonprofits in just 24 hours.