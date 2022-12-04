United Way issues request for proposals

RACINE — Local nonprofits interested in applying for funding from United Way of Racine County’s 2023-24 funding cycle are required to attend the upcoming community investment meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1.

This virtual meeting, which will start promptly at 9 a.m., will provide details about the community investment process and guidelines for United Way of Racine County’s 2023-24 request for proposals. Programs that request funding must serve Racine County residents, align with United Way’s focus areas in health, education, financial stability and essential services, and be able to accurately track and report program outcomes.

The community investment process is highly competitive, and organizations are never guaranteed funding. Proposals must demonstrate how the program will serve Racine County’s diverse population, address specific community needs and use specific indicators to demonstrate measurable impact. Every organization that plans to apply for funding through the 2023-24 investment cycle must have at least one representative in attendance for the entire meeting.

“The thoughtful investment of donated funds is essential to creating lasting change in Racine County,” said Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County. “Programs that receive funding are carefully selected and help to create positive impact in our community.”

Register for the community investment meeting at https://conta.cc/3TahhWe.