Unions seek to join lawsuit challenging stay-at-home order

MADISON — A group of labor unions asked the state Supreme Court on Tuesday for permission to help defend Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order from Republicans who are trying to overturn it.

The order, which was issued by state Department of Health Secretary Andrea Palm at Evers' direction, required people to stay home except for going out to buy groceries or for other important reasons, and required most nonessential businesses to close.

The order is designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but Republicans and business leaders contend that the order has crippled the economy. GOP legislators filed a lawsuit directly with the conservative Supreme Court on April 21 seeking to block the order. They argue that it amounts to an administrative rule and Palm needed the Legislature's approval before she could issue it.

The order is set to expire on May 26. Evers has ripped the lawsuit as a blatant attempt to weaken his administration's powers, calling it a "political coup."

The Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association, Madison Teachers Inc., Service Employees International Union Healthcare Wisconsin and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 filed a motion with the court Tuesday morning seeking to intervene in the case.