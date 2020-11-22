 Skip to main content
Union Grove tree lighting Dec. 3
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
UNION GROVE — The Village of Union Grove tree lighting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Village Square Park, 925 15th Ave.

Families are invited to enjoy refreshments and music provided by the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and Christmas Comes to Union Grove sponsors.

Children will be awaiting the arrival of Mr. & Mrs. Claus on the fire engine who bring stockings for children ages 11 and younger.

