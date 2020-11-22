Union Grove tree lighting Dec. 3

UNION GROVE — The Village of Union Grove tree lighting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Village Square Park, 925 15th Ave.
Families are invited to enjoy refreshments and music provided by the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and Christmas Comes to Union Grove sponsors.
Children will be awaiting the arrival of Mr. & Mrs. Claus on the fire engine who bring stockings for children ages 11 and younger.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Holiday tree place in Downtown Racine with 18,000 lights
-
Racine Zoo hosting drive-through light event
-
Small Business Saturday set Nov. 28
- 19 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!