Union Grove housing projects coming along

UNION GROVE — Two housing developments in Union Grove are on the way, and a brand-new, 73-unit luxury housing complex has come to Downtown.
This village tried to redevelop the old grain mill site for multiple years, and now that goal has finally been reached. The Granary, a luxury apartment development with additional commercial space, has been constructed.
The complex, on just less than 4 acres, has multiple addresses on Main Street, State Street and Mill Avenue.
The complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments, in five buildings, and tenants have been moving into the first few buildings which were completed.
The final occupancy permit was issued in early March for the fifth apartment building.
The apartments include vinyl plank flooring, solid-core doors, granite and quartz countertops, high-end appliances, walk-in closets, exterior brick, and garages, most of them attached to the apartment units. Each unit has its own patio or balcony.
“It’s a beautiful development,” Village Administrator Mike Hawes said. “It is a first-rate example of a brownfield redevelopment that will, hopefully, help transform the vibe of our Downtown.”
Rent is about $1,150 per month for one-bedroom units and $1,450 to $1,600 per month for two-bedroom units.
There is also one commercial building of 1,800 to 2,000 square feet, which houses the full-time management office, a club/community room, fitness room and coffee shop with a drive-thru capability, although the coffee shop is still awaiting a tenant. There is also a picnic area and ample outdoor seating.
“We’re already seeing signs of new activity there and more of a buzz in the Downtown area,” Hawes said. “It’s a good thing.”
Canopy Hill
Canopy Hill, the massive mixed housing development proposed for the land across Highway 45 from Union Grove High School, is still being worked on.
Kenosha-based Bear Development and Mount Pleasant-based Newport Development Corp. are jointly developing Canopy Hill and trying to refine plans.
The development will be located on 160 acres stretching from Highway 45’s intersection at 58th Road and to its intersection with Seventh Avenue, and then one-half mile west.
The development proposed last year included more than 500 housing units, with 240 market-rate luxury apartments, 80 senior independent and assisted-living units, and 201 single-family lots.
Construction of the homes would be phased in over seven to eight years, according to last year’s plans. Residents could choose what developer they would like to build their home, whether it be Bear, Newport or other developers.
However, Hawes said those plans are changing.
“We anticipate soon they (the developers) will come forth with a new concept that will most likely be less of the market-rate apartments,” Hawes said. Now he anticipates a different mix of single-family homes, fewer market-rate apartments and possibly some townhouses.
Dunham Grove
The 45-acre, $35 million Residences at Dunham Grove development has been progressing ahead of schedule, Hawes said.
The 120 multifamily and 63 single-family lot development started construction along 69th Drive between highways 11 and KR in fall 2019.
The first phase of the project is comprised of 23 single-family homes and all of the multifamily units, set to be complete by the end of 2023. Ten of those 23 have broken ground. Brookfield-based PRE/3 has secured building permits for six of the 10 buildings so far.
Phase two is to be built later and include the remaining 40 single-family homes.
Hawes said people have been calling to express interest in the homes. The developer will be setting up a website with more information, and home and lot packages will be sold this summer.
