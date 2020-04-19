Union Grove housing projects coming along

However, Hawes said those plans are changing.

“We anticipate soon they (the developers) will come forth with a new concept that will most likely be less of the market-rate apartments,” Hawes said. Now he anticipates a different mix of single-family homes, fewer market-rate apartments and possibly some townhouses.

Dunham Grove

The 45-acre, $35 million Residences at Dunham Grove development has been progressing ahead of schedule, Hawes said.

The 120 multifamily and 63 single-family lot development started construction along 69th Drive between highways 11 and KR in fall 2019.

The first phase of the project is comprised of 23 single-family homes and all of the multifamily units, set to be complete by the end of 2023. Ten of those 23 have broken ground. Brookfield-based PRE/3 has secured building permits for six of the 10 buildings so far.

Phase two is to be built later and include the remaining 40 single-family homes.

Hawes said people have been calling to express interest in the homes. The developer will be setting up a website with more information, and home and lot packages will be sold this summer.

