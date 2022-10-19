 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Union Grove High School to stage 'Murder on the 518'

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School students will present the play, "Murder on the 518," at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Performances will be held in the Union Grove High School Performance Center, 3433 S. Colony Ave.

Red-eye travelers on the westbound 518 are in for a surprise when first one passenger, and then another, mysteriously drop dead right before their eyes — and just as the train is halted by a rock slide in an isolated canyon. Because the pair appears to have been poisoned, anyone and everyone in the train dining car is a suspect. Unable to call for help, the eccentric passengers — including two newlyweds, an astronomy professor, a sports recruiter, a CEO, a movie star, an aspiring musician — try to work together with the waitstaff to find the murderer before they reach their destination and the killer escapes for good. Unfortunately, not everything (or everyone) is as it seems.

Tickets cost $5; go to ughs.ludus.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the school from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (Highway 45 doors).

