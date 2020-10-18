 Skip to main content
Union Grove football box Oct. 19
agate

Union Grove football box Oct. 19

(SATURDAY'S GAME)

Union Grove 54

Westosha Central 16

Union Grove;14;26;7;7;;54

Westosha;0;8;0;8;;16

First quarter

UG — Williams 9 run (Howard kick)

UG — Cotton 30 run (Howard kick)

Second quarter

UG — Wililiams 22 run (Howard kick)

UG — Williams 8 run (kick failed)

UG — Williams 1 run (conversion failed)

WC — Simmons 15 run (Greco run)

UG — Cotton 11 run (Howard kick)

Third quarter

UG — Williams 63 run (Howard kick)

Fourth quarter

UG — Hartzheim 4 run (Howard kick)

WC — Hardesty 36 run (Daniels run)

;Union Grove;Westosha

First downs;22;11

Rushes-yards;45-461;27-120

Passing yards;19;92

Passes;4-6-0;9-14-2

Punts-avg.;0-0;2-40

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yds;4-39;3-21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — UG: Williams 22-231, Foldy 5-48, Spranger 8-48, Cotton 3-47, Hartzheim 7-46, Katterhagen 2-14, Ross 2-13, Storm-Voltz 1-7, Schiro 1-4, Legg 1-3. WC: Hardesty 1-36, Mulhollon 7-8, Mitchell 4-5, Roberts 1-4, team 14-67.

PASSING — UG: Wolf 3-5-0-17, Williams 1-1-0-2. WC: Mulhollon 5-9-2-69, team 4-5-0-23. 

RECEIVING — UG: Davis 2-10, France 1-7. WC: Rose 4-65, Lootans 2-1, team 3-26.

