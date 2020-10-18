Union Grove football box Oct. 19

(SATURDAY'S GAME)
Union Grove 54
Westosha Central 16
Union Grove;14;26;7;7;—;54
Westosha;0;8;0;8;—;16
First quarter
UG — Williams 9 run (Howard kick)
UG — Cotton 30 run (Howard kick)
Second quarter
UG — Wililiams 22 run (Howard kick)
UG — Williams 8 run (kick failed)
UG — Williams 1 run (conversion failed)
WC — Simmons 15 run (Greco run)
UG — Cotton 11 run (Howard kick)
Third quarter
UG — Williams 63 run (Howard kick)
Fourth quarter
UG — Hartzheim 4 run (Howard kick)
WC — Hardesty 36 run (Daniels run)
;Union Grove;Westosha
First downs;22;11
Rushes-yards;45-461;27-120
Passing yards;19;92
Passes;4-6-0;9-14-2
Punts-avg.;0-0;2-40
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yds;4-39;3-21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — UG: Williams 22-231, Foldy 5-48, Spranger 8-48, Cotton 3-47, Hartzheim 7-46, Katterhagen 2-14, Ross 2-13, Storm-Voltz 1-7, Schiro 1-4, Legg 1-3. WC: Hardesty 1-36, Mulhollon 7-8, Mitchell 4-5, Roberts 1-4, team 14-67.
PASSING — UG: Wolf 3-5-0-17, Williams 1-1-0-2. WC: Mulhollon 5-9-2-69, team 4-5-0-23.
RECEIVING — UG: Davis 2-10, France 1-7. WC: Rose 4-65, Lootans 2-1, team 3-26.
