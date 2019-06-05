UNION GROVE — Village officials are poised to create the village’s sixth tax incremental financing district, amend its existing TID 5 plan and grant a series of final approvals to the proposed Residences at Dunham Grove mixed housing development.
The Plan Commission made recommendations to create TID 6, amend TID 5 and approve village land-use amendments for the development this week. All items are set to go to the Village Board for final approval, with the TID items on the agenda for June 24 and the development-related items coming up on Monday.
Village residents were able to give thoughts on the 45-acre Residences at Dunham Grove development, located along 69th Drive between highways 11 and KR, during a public hearing portion of the meeting. About 10 residents attended the hearing and most spoke to give comments and concerns regarding the development’s potential population impact, safety issues, building design, drainage and market demand for apartments, according to Village Administrator Michael Hawes.
At several meetings since the Residences at Dunham Grove and the larger Canopy Hills development were proposed, some residents have voiced concern that an influx of apartments would tip the ratio of single-family to multi-family housing stock too far in the favor of rental properties.
That concern was also a point of contention during this spring’s election for village president, with candidate Steve Wicklund calling for less apartments and Village President Mike Aimone saying during a candidate forum that the ideal single-family-to-rental ratio is “what the market would dictate.”
Hawes said that issue did not come up during the public hearing on the Residences at Dunham Grove. However, Village Planner Craig Heubner addressed it in a planner’s memo.
Should the development come to fruition, it would increase the village’s multi-family housing stock to a 28.75% share from 25.26% and decrease the single-family housing to 56.13% from 58.2%, according to Heubner’s memo.
Provided the Village Board approves the land-use amendment that would change the Residences at Dunham Grove area from low-density residential to medium- and high-density residential, the project will have one last hurdle to clear: a final plat approval, which is expected to come in August.
TIDs
TID 6 would encompass the entire Residences at Dunham Grove development. The development, which is proposed to include 120 apartments and 64 single-family homes, is valued at $35 million and anticipated to bring $14 million in income to TID 6.
The village anticipates about $6.87 million in expenditures related to TID 6 including infrastructure projects and development incentives, according to the TID plan.
The amendment to TID 5, which contains the downtown Granary Townhomes luxury apartment development, revises the expected value of development in the district, increasing it from $4.5 million to $10 million, Hawes said. It also allows for $1.45 million in additional expenditures, he said.
