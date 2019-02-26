Union Grove 56, Fort Atkinson 34

FORT ATKINSON (3-20)

Vander Mause 2 0-1 6, Baker 4 0-2 11, Zahn 1 1-3 3, Flodin 3 1-2 7, Koenig 1 0-0 2, Cosson 0 1-2 1, Wixom 1 0-1 2, Stiemke 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-11 34.

UNION GROVE (9-14)

Domagalski 1 0-2 3, Koch 7 6-9 22, Mutchie 2 0-1 5, Hilarides 4 0-1 9, Hempel 0 1-2 1, Clark 1 0-0 2, Long 3 0-0 6, Hansel 1 2-2 4, Wiedenbeck 0 0-1 0, Rampulla 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 9-18 56.

Halftime—Union Grove 29, Fort Atkinson 17. 3-point goals—Vander Mause 2, Baker 3. Domagalski, Koch 2, Mutchie, Hilarides. Total fouls—Fort Atkinson 18, Union Grove 19. Rebounds—Union Grove 38 (Rampulla 16).

