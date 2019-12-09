Unified's School Choice window now open

RACINE — Racine Unified School District's School Choice window is now open through Jan. 15.
School Choice lets parents apply for their children's enrollment at a school other than their boundary-area school, including the RUSD Montessori Program, Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School, Red Apple Elementary School, Gilmore Fine Arts, Starbuck IB Middle School, Walden Middle and High School or The REAL School.
Application instructions can be found on www.rusd.org and by clicking on the School Choice graphic on the home page to get started.