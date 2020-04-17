Unified recount today

RACINE — A recount of the contentious April 7 Racine Unified School District referendum is planned for this morning.

The Racine Unified Board of Canvassers has scheduled the recount for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Festival Hall in Downtown Racine, the district announced early Thursday evening.

At least four petitions have been filed requesting a recount of the Racine Unified School District referendum from the April 7 election. The district’s 30-year referendum was approved in the election by a margin of just five votes: 16,748 yes, 16,743 no.

The referendum question asked voters to allow Racine Unified to collect $1 billion beyond its state-imposed revenue limit over the next 30 years. That money would have funded the renovation of some buildings as well as the construction of new ones to replace those set to close.

The referendum money is set to fund $598 million in construction as well as debt service for that work.

Thursday’s notification of the recount said the process Saturday morning would be “completed by the Board of Canvassers immediately” and that a certified report of the results would be immediately sent to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.