Undermanned Bucks fall short against Spurs

Dejounte Murray was ready for his moment in the fourth quarter.
San Antonio's point guard scored 16 of his 23 points in the final period and the Spurs pulled away in the last few minutes Saturday night in Milwaukee for a 102-93 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks that snapped a four-game losing streak.
“I love having the ball, no matter what,” said Murray, who finished with nine assists. “I take pride in being a pass-first point guard, but also being ready when my number is called. I'm thankful for my team to be confident in me, just like I'm confident in them.”
Derrick White added 17 points and Bryn Forbes scored 16 against his former team to help the Spurs (2-4) take down the defending NBA champions on the road.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee (3-3) with 28 points and 13 rebounds but was in foul trouble in the second half. Khris Middleton had 19 points for the Bucks, who lost their second straight home game.
Keldon Johnson's 3-pointer from the corner gave the Spurs a 92-85 lead with 2:22 left, and Murray scored the next five San Antonio points to extend the margin to 97-87 with 1:12 remaining.
• The Bucks will visit the White House on Nov. 8 to celebrate their NBA championship, the first title for the franchise in 50 years.
The Bucks won the title by beating the Phoenix Suns in six games in the NBA Finals, concluding with a Game 6 victory in Milwaukee on July 20 when Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points.
The Bucks will play the Wizards in Washington on Nov. 7 and take part in the White House ceremony the following day before traveling to Philadelphia.
Milwaukee will be the first NBA champion to be feted at the White House since 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers visited former President Barack Obama.
The Golden State Warriors (2017 and ’18) and Toronto Raptors (2019) did not visit under former President Donald Trump, and the Los Angeles Lakers (2020) did not go due to travel issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baseball
Jerry Remy, a Boston Red Sox second baseman who went on to become a local icon as a television broadcaster, has died of cancer. He was 68.
The Red Sox confirmed that Remy died on Saturday night. He had a long and public struggle with lung cancer, and drew thunderous applause at Fenway Park earlier this month when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a playoff game while using an oxygen tube.
Remy was a former smoker who had a yearslong battle with lung cancer, including surgery for the disease in November 2008. His struggle with the illness was well known to baseball fans. Support from Red Sox fans helped him as he underwent years of treatments for the disease, he told reporters in 2018.
Auto racing
Noah Gragson said he'd win at Martinsville Speedway to earn a spot in the Xfinity Series championship and did just that Saturday night in Martinsville, Va., in NASCAR's most compelling title race.
Gragson, the confident 23-year-old from Las Vegas, had to win at Martinsville to make the winner-take-all Xfinity finale and did it in two overtimes before joining the crowd in celebration. He chugged a beer handed to him through the Martinsville fence by a spectator as he prodded the fans for more cheers.
Gragson beat Austin Cindric in a drag race to join the reigning champion in the Xfinity Series title race. He then burned the tires off his Chevrolet in victory celebration, and led his JRM crew as they climbed a spectator fence.