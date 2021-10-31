Undermanned Bucks fall short against Spurs

The Bucks won the title by beating the Phoenix Suns in six games in the NBA Finals, concluding with a Game 6 victory in Milwaukee on July 20 when Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points.

The Bucks will play the Wizards in Washington on Nov. 7 and take part in the White House ceremony the following day before traveling to Philadelphia.

Milwaukee will be the first NBA champion to be feted at the White House since 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers visited former President Barack Obama.

The Golden State Warriors (2017 and ’18) and Toronto Raptors (2019) did not visit under former President Donald Trump, and the Los Angeles Lakers (2020) did not go due to travel issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baseball

Jerry Remy, a Boston Red Sox second baseman who went on to become a local icon as a television broadcaster, has died of cancer. He was 68.

The Red Sox confirmed that Remy died on Saturday night. He had a long and public struggle with lung cancer, and drew thunderous applause at Fenway Park earlier this month when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a playoff game while using an oxygen tube.